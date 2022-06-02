WAUSAU – Bridge Street Mission will celebrate its first graduating class June 10, the transformational living program announced today.

Four men, who will graduate from the Bridge Street Mission’s Sober Living Program, have completed a comprehensive life change curriculum that includes individual counseling, classroom instruction and a vocational tract. Vocational tracts represented in this graduating class include culinary arts and facility management.

The graduation celebration will take place at 6 p.m. at the Outreach Center, 115 W. Bridge St., beginning with a meal in the graduates’ honor. Commencement will follow at 6:30 p.m.

While in the transformational phase of their programming, each man received a scholarship provided through the B. A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation. Bridge Street Mission equips people who struggle with homelessness, addictions, hunger and sustaining a stable life to become healthy contributors to society.