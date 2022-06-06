Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – As one winning streak came to an end in drizzly Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon, another continued.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-1) used a six-run fifth inning to distance themselves from the Wausau Woodchucks (3-4), snapping the Chucks’ three-game winning streak in a 13-2 decision at Witter Field in Northwoods League baseball action.

The win was Wisconsin Rapids’ sixth straight, placing them in a tie for first place with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Woodchucks’ starter DJ Radtke (Georgia) struck out four Rafters over his three-inning start. He took his second loss of the season and allowed five runs in the defeat.

The Chucks scored their lone runs in the top of the fourth. Norris McClure (Spring Hill) contributed a base hit and Ryan Blanchard (Feather River) forced an error on a bunt, setting up Dean Bittner (Mesa) to deliver an RBI. Tre Hondras (John A. Logan) then drove in another with an RBI single, extending his on-base streak to seven games.

The Rafters would score eight unanswered to run away with the win, using two homers and 12 total hits.

Some of the damage came against Tyler Denu (Evansville), who worked two innings in his team debut.

Thomas King (Houston Baptist) allowed one run over two-plus innings of relief, striking out two. Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) came in to record an out in the eighth inning as well.

The Woodchucks will continue their four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids on Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park in Wausau. Following a day off Tuesday, Wausau travels back to Wisconsin Rapids for a game Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. and the series will conclude Thursday back at Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m.