MILWAUKEE – Junior Achievement of Wisconsin recently announced the launch of its updated logo and branding.

It is the first change to the Junior Achievement logo since 1986. The update reflects the organization’s evolution from a supplemental youth development program in the 1980s to a fully integrated K-12 education partner today.

The branding change also highlights the Junior Achievement vision of a world where young people have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. JA helps students connect what they learn in school to life outside the classroom, especially when it comes to managing money, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

The brand update is also occurring globally, with JA operations in more than 100 countries worldwide beginning the process this year.

The first part of the brand update began June 1, and included websites, social media channels and other marketing materials. The transition is expected to take a few years to complete.