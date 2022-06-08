Wausau Pilot & Review

GILLETT – Wausau Newman Catholic’s run in the WIAA baseball playoffs came to an end with a 6-1 loss to Rib Lake in a Division 4 sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Gillett High School.

Rib Lake scored three times in the top of the first inning and never looked back, advancing to the sectional final where it lost 5-0 to Marshfield Columbus Catholic, which will be heading to state next week in Appleton.

Newman Catholic scratched out its only run in the third inning when Josh Klement doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice groundball by Tyler Ackermann.

Rib Lake pitcher Logan Blomberg struck out 10 in six innings and Michael Borchardt threw a scoreless seventh to finish off the win as they limited the Cardinals (11-10) to just five hits.

The 2022 WIAA State Baseball Tournament will be held June 14-16 at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton.

Redmen 6, Cardinals 1

Rib Lake 300 021 0 – 6 8 0

Newman Catholic 001 000 0 – 1 5 1

WP: Logan Blomberg. LP: Nate Klement.

SO: L. Blomberg (6 inn.) 10, Michael Borchardt (1 inn.) 1; N. Klement (3 inn.) 4, Josh Klement (4 inn.) 3. BB: L. Blomberg 4, Borchardt 0; N. Klement 0, J. Klement 1.

Top hitters: RL, Borchardt 3×4, 2 runs; L. Blomberg 1×3, 2 runs; Jordan Yanko 3B, 2 RBI. NC, J. Klement 2×4, 2B; Tyler Ackermann RBI.

Records: Rib Lake 13-7; Newman Catholic 11-10.