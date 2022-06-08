Darrel D. Buch

Darrel D. Buch, age 71, of Schofield, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He was born in Wausau on November 18, 1950, to Earl and Arlene (Koenig) Buch. Darrel graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1968. He earned a degree in mechanical drafting from Fond Du Lac Technical Institute in 1971 and a certificate of advance blueprint reading from North Central Technical Institute in 1973. Darrel was employed by J.I. Case for 20 years, perfecting his welding skills; was a co-owner of Kelly Club Sports Bar in Schofield from 1983 until 1998 and owner and chef at Mr. D’s Establishment from 1998 until 2004.

Darrel was united in marriage to Debra Thompson on September 18, 1976, she survives. Their 45 years of marriage has been an adventure. Darrel had the most amazing sense of humor, a tender hearted playful spirit who enjoyed teasing children and family members. Everybody knew him by his silly stories and beautiful smile. He was one of a kind.

He is survived by his wife, Debra of Wausau; siblings Gary Buch and Debbie Buch both of Wausau; his brother-in-law Don (Ann) Thompson of Aniwa and sister-in-law Delores (Ken) Wirth-Meyer of Wausau along with many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends,

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Arlene and brother-in-law Bob Wirth.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 12 noon at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Justin Novitski will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed at www.brainardfuneral.com. Committal services will take place at a later date.

A special thank you to Darrel’s sister Debbie for being our Angel, spending time with Darrel when Debra was unable to and for everything you have done for us. Debra would also like to thank her work family and friends for the calls, texts, visits, and notes of caring. We could not have walked through this season without all of you.

Brainard Funeral Home, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Carol A. Ray

Carol Ann Ray (Nee Zeisser) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 4, 2022, at Pride TLC in Weston, Wisconsin, following a recent pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Carol was born May 21, 1937, to Rev. Charles and Mabel Zeisser in Royal Oak, Michigan. She was the second of five children. Carol was active in the church her family attended, Martini Lutheran Church, in Hamtramck, Michigan, where her father was the pastor.

After her graduation from Detroit Lutheran High School in 1954, Carol pursued and obtained her teaching degree at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois. While in college, she met her lifelong friend and future husband of sixty-three years, Gerald (Jerry) Ray. They were married on August 9, 1958, in Warren, Ohio. Carol was a talented seamstress and made her own wedding dress.

Carol and Jerry lived in Mundelein, Illinois until 1966, when they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, where Carol still lived at the time of her death. Carol was a caring mother to her children, David (Edye) Ray, Custer, Wisconsin, Jon Ray, Apopka, Florida, and Beth (Eric Westlund) Ray Westlund, Decorah, Iowa. She treasured the time she spent with her granddaughters, Kate, Allison, Marissa and Lia Ray, who knew her as Nana.

As an elementary school teacher in the Wausau Public Schools for nearly twenty-five years, Carol impacted the lives of many young students. Even recently, former students occasionally approached her and asked if she had been their teacher. Carol taught kindergarten and first grade at Stettin Elementary School, earned her Master’s Degree, and finished her teaching career as a reading specialist for students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, the same school her own children had attended several years earlier.

In retirement, Carol and Jerry enjoyed traveling, wintering in Gulf Shores, Alabama for seventeen years, spending time at their cottage near Camp Luther in Three Lakes, Wisconsin, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Carol was also a Master Gardener and was active with the North Central WI Master Gardeners. Carol’s gardens at their home in Rib Mountain were featured twice on that group’s annual Garden Walk. She was an active member at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wausau, where she participated in choir and women’s Bible study in recent years.

Carol’s family extends its special thanks to the staffs of Pride TLC and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the compassionate care they provided to Carol and her family.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Joan Folland and Mary Benbow, and her daughter-in-law, Brenda (Nee Plamann) Ray. In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Carol is survived by her brother, Charles (Nancy) Zeisser and her sister, Kathryn (Rich) Siegert as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider supporting any of the following organizations with a donation in Carol’s memory: Camp Luther, www.campluther.com; Lutheran Braille Workers, www.lbwloveworks.org; and Lutheran Bible Translators, www.lbt.ord.

A service will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with visitation from 9:30 until the time of the service. The service will also be live-streamed and will be available at a later date via St. Mark’s Lutheran Church’s YouTube channel. Lunch will be served following the service.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Janice S. Baesemann

Janice S. Baesemann, 73, of Wausau, and formerly of Marathon City, met her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with family by her side.

Janice was born on March 2, 1949, to the late Florence and Prosper Matushak. Janice loved gardening, camping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Gary Mientke, her parents, Florence and Prosper Matushak, along with her sisters, Mary Anne White, and Theresa Matushak and two brothers, Leon, and Thomas Matushak.

Survivors include her three sons, Scott (Angela) Baesemann, Wayne (Kathryn) Baesemann, John (Tammy) Baesemann; eight grandchildren: Dillon (Stephanie) Lang, Hailey (Tyler) Baesemann, Devon (Emily) Stahler, Logan Baesemann, Alivia Baesemann, Henry Dubuc, and William Dubuc; her siblings: Elaine (Bill) Plant, Marie (Alan) Frieboth, Eugene (Marcy) Matushak and Vernon (Patsy) Matushak; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 712 Market St, Marathon City, WI 54448. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospital for the compassionate care they took of Janice during this difficult time.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Bruce Erdman

Bruce Erdman passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2022 at a Weston Hospital.

He was born to Ralph and Joan (Whippler) Erdman on January 25, 1961. Bruce helped care for both of them, living next door for many years to each other. Most recently his mother. They are now both deceased.

He had been a truck driver for numerous businesses, most recently for Graykowski’s Distributing. But he was most known for being the “Pig Farmer”, especially to many in the Hmong Community. He farmed for many years raising pigs and chickens & crop farming with his son Ben, who hopes to continue his dad’s farming legacy. He also sold seed to the local farm community.

Bruce was a rough and tough man but was the hardest worker he could be, passing on his work ethics to Benjamin. He also had a great heart to help people when needed. He was previously a 4H leader helping kids, including Ben raise and show pigs at the fair until Ben aged out.

He was married and divorced and they had two children. Years later he had a son, Benjamin Humphreys-Erdman whom he loved very much and was very proud of.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, daughter Blair Erdman (fiance’ Josh Rachu), a grandson, son Benjamin (Ben), the mother of his child , Dawnne (Michael) Miller, niece Becky (Donald) Nichols and their sons Logan & Colton, aunts Beverly Dickinson & Alyce Whippler-Balk. As well as numerous friends, farmers, cousins, nieces, nephew, uncle & siblings.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Trails End held at a later date.

Helke Funeral Home assisted Benjamin with the arrangements.

Douglas N. Krueger

Douglas N. Krueger passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

He was born April 27, 1925, in Wausau, Wisconsin, son of the late Edward and Josephine (Kmen) Krueger. On September 24, 1949, Doug married Jane “Janie” Shepanik, the love of his life, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. They became charter members of St. Anne Catholic Church in Wausau in 1950.

Doug and Jane were blessed with 70 wonderful years of marriage. Their love, devotion to family, and a deep Christian faith were the foundations for their lives and those of their children and entire family. Jane preceded Doug in death in 2020. He missed her every day.

After his graduation from Wausau High School in 1943, Doug was drafted into the United States Navy at age 19. He attended Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Illinois and received naval aviation ordnance training in Oklahoma. Doug served aboard the aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard (CV(N)-31) as a navy aviation ordnanceman – an aircraft weapons specialist – in the Pacific Theater during WWII. His most vivid memory was sailing into Tokyo Bay shortly after the formal surrender in September 1945, with the American flag proudly waving. Doug’s bravery for our country was evident in all aspects of his life.

Doug began his technical education in carpentry and drafting after the war, entering an apprenticeship which led to a long and successful career as a master carpenter. He belonged to Carpenters Local 310 and was an honored member for over 70 years.

Of all his professional and personal carpentry work, the project that meant the most to Doug is the special house he designed and built in 1955. It is the cornerstone of Doug’s legacy as a builder. The house became a treasured family home that now holds a lifetime of cherished memories and remains a home to grateful family members.

Doug’s greatest joy was doing anything with or for his family, including fly fishing, camping, birding, gardening, watching Packer football, travelling – especially to Florida, and producing inventive creations in his workshop. Doug always took the opportunity to teach, whether by word or by example.

Doug is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Robert) Zimmermann, Patti (Steve) Baerenwald, and Karen Beets; two sons, Michael (Debra) Krueger, and Timothy (Mary) Krueger; twelve grandchildren, Matthew (Jaime) Zimmermann, Sara Zimmermann, Jeremy (Renee) Zimmermann, Erin Zimmermann, Jennifer (Nic) Schmeiser, Jamee Baerenwald, Jessica (Jason) Bentley, Diana (Jordan) Tronier, Samantha (Travis) Salter, Emily Beets, Kristin (Barry) Heier, and Danica (Andy) Szekeress; and twenty two great-grandchildren, Mallory, Jessa, and Jasmine Zimmermann, Cruz, Waverly, and Finn Zimmermann, Cailyn Schmeiser, Alyssa (Travis) Biever, William and Cameryn Bentley, Gabriel, Jacob, and Joshua Grant, Veronica and Vanessa Salter, Benjamin and Michael Quam, Isaiah, Evan, and Faye Heier, Cooper and Claudia Szekeress, and many nieces, nephews, and special friends at Pride TLC assisted living.

Besides his wife Jane and parents, Doug was preceded in death by one brother, Edward “Eddie” Krueger, an infant son John Krueger, one infant great-grandchild Annistin Zimmermann, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who helped care for Doug, including the doctors and staff at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston, the entire staff at Pride TLC, his nurse and entire team at Compassus Home Health Services, Lakeland Care, Aspirus at Home, and his physician and staff at Marshfield Clinic, Stettin Center.

Doug would often refer to you as his angels, and we will be forever grateful. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Entombment will follow at the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Eileen A. Franke

Eileen A. Franke, 91, Marathon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born September 21, 1930, daughter of the late Herbert and Edna (Andreas) Wolfgram. On October 16, 1948 she married Gilbert Franke at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on October 27, 1987.

Eileen worked at Marathon Cheese Corp. for many years until her retirement. She continued working at several places in the Marathon area until age 83. Eileen was a 70 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 469, Marathon. For many years, she served her community on the Marathon Village Board.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed traveling, crafting and was an excellent seamstress. She loved baking and cooking and made extraordinary feasts over the years.

She overflowed with love for her family and friends.

Survivors include, two daughters, Theresa “Teri” (Michael) Bullington, Oregon, WI and Deborah Packard, Madison; two grandsons, Gerrid (Sadie) Franke, Athens and Shannon Bullington, Parker, CO; two great-grandsons, Galen and Elliot Franke; one sister, Ruth Kurth, Wausau; one brother, Roger (Shirley) Wolfgram, Wausau; one sister-in-law, Ruth Franke, Wausau; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Gilbert, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her son-in-law, Jim Packard; and three siblings, Donna Elliott and Dale (Peggy) and Howard Wolfgram.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff at Copperleaf in Marathon along with the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, C/O Aspirus Health Foundation, 425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau, WI 54401 and St. Mary Catholic Church, P.O. Box 7, Marathon, WI 54448.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard Boers

Richard “Dick” Boers, 72, died Monday, June 6, 2022 peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with family at his side.

He was born April 19, 1950 in Antigo, son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Ferdon) Boers. On May 20, 1972 he married Joanie Boers in Antigo. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include children, Scott (Teri) Boers of Wausau and Lori Boers, Orfordville; grandchildren, Noah, Sahara, Elle, Amaya and Mara; a sister, Pat Boers of Antigo; a brother, Bob (Ruth) Boers of Wausau; sisters-in-law, Beverly Wurtinger, Antigo, Janet Novy, Kaukauna, Kay (John) Quinlan, Antigo, and Linda (Phil) Darr, Birnamwood and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Boers and Ronald Boers, and in-laws, James Robrecht, Thomas Novy, Paul Wurtinger and in-laws, Joseph (Margret) Wildman.

In lieu of memorial services, it was Dick’s request that the family has a celebration of life at Nancy’s Jamars, 158241 E. Wausau Avenue, Wausau, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the local EMS team and the staff of Aspirus Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for the skillful and compassionate care that was given to Dick.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John L. Lochner

John L. Lochner, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 4, 2022, in his home, surrounded by the ones that loved him. He was under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

He was born August 28, 1943, in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Walter and



Dorothy (Schmid) Lochner. John enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1967. He married Darlene Wraalstad (who survives him), in March 1995, in Nevada. He had many other careers, like being a journeyman, until he finally retired. During his retirement, you could find him watching the Cubs or Packers play on the TV. He was an avid woodworker and was always taking pride in the care of his lawn. He loved to relax with Darlene and their multiple pets that they have had over the years as well. Family was a huge part of his life, and you could always find him sitting around the kitchen table laughing and sharing stories with them.

Survivors, besides his wife, Darlene Lochner, his two sons, James (Julie) Lochner of Texas and Kevin Lochner of Nevada; seven grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many brother and sister in-laws, as well as his mother in-law. He was preceded in death by two sons Dodd Lochner and Trent Lochner, two brothers Robert Lochner and William Lochner, and a sister Judith Sodini.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Good News Project Inc. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donna M. Dombeck

Donna M. Dombeck, 74 of Eland, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.

Donna was born on December 2, 1947, in Wausau, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Wroblewski) Dallman.

On May 26, 1973, Donna was united in marriage to Marion Dombeck at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Wausau.

Donna worked at Wausau Insurance for many years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and baking. She was known for her chocolate cherry bars and her lemon bars. Donna loved spending time with family.

Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Marion of Eland; three children, Lisa (Jonathan) Krueger, Matthew Dombeck and Thomas Dombeck, all of Manitowoc; four grandchildren, Markus, Dominik, Bryan and Theo; two sisters, Mary (Doug) Barker and Arlene (Donald) Fochs; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally (Jerry) Bamke, Anita Dombeck, Denise (Dan) McCollum, Harold (Nancy) Dombeck and Diane Dombeck; three Godchildren, Shelly Ploeger, Lance Rogalla and Diane Fochs Rowe and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; one brother in law, Robert Dombeck and one sister-in-law, Maxine (Dick) Cook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Fr. Robert Thorn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 PM until 6:30 PM, with a Rosary being recited at 6:30 PM at the church. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass, all at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com