WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will host Storytime in the Garden beginning June 9, as well as A Garden Party on June 18.

The Storytime in the Garden series returns the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m., rain or shine, beginning June 9 at Yawkey House Garden, 403 McIndoe St., Wausau. The series will include a craft, games and storytelling. The series will also be held July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.

My Dolly and Me: A Garden Party

On June 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., children (and a parent/caregiver) are welcome to bring their dolly or stuffed animal to enjoy treats, stories, a craft and doll displays. Children can also introduce their doll/stuffed animal during share time. On display will be historical dolls and a collection of American Girl dolls and accessories. Cost is $5 per child. Reservations are welcome but not required. Tickets will be sold at the door at the Yawkey House Garden, 403 McIndoe St., Wausau.

For more information, contact Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or visit marathoncountyhistory.org.