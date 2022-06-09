Wausau School District teachers, staff and administrators who retired throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, left their positions with a combined 840 years of district service, Wausau School District announced this week. The retirees are:

  • Carolyn Adams, second-grade teacher, Riverview Elementary School, 33 years
  • Sherri Bagby, school counselor, Horace Mann Middle School, 31 years
  • Bille Baker, custodian I, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 21 years
  • James  Bauman, third-grade teacher, Riverview Elementary School, 35 years
  • Kathy Becker, school nurse, Horace Mann Middle School, 9 years
  • Daren Catlin, mathematics specialist, Longfellow Administration Center, 6 years
  • Donna Coldwell, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau Area Virtual Education, 22 years
  • Melora Cumberland, music teacher, Lincoln and Hawthorn Hills Elementary Schools, 6 years
  • Linda Davis, fifth-grade teacher, Hewitt-Texas Elementary School, 22 years
  • Dana DeWinter, enrichment coordinator, Hawthorn Hills Elementary School, 4 years
  • Paul Dimka, science and social studies teacher, Horace Mann Middle School, 31 years
  • Patricia Donlin, early childhood special education teacher, G. D. Jones Elementary School, 25 years
  • Debra Doucette, administrative assistant, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 28 years
  • Tim Dunbar, building level technical assistant, South Mountain, Rib Mountain, and Stettin elementary schools, 2 years
  • Diane Eder, second-grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 26 years
  • Sarah Fisher, administrative assistant, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 24 years
  • JoAnn Gehrke, custodian II, Grant Elementary School, 15 years
  • Mark Heiting, custodial relief crew, MOB, 8 years
  • Mary Heyer, administrative assistant, John Muir Middle School, 25 years
  • Jessica Knoke, second-grade teacher, John Marshall Elementary School, 32 years
  • Steve Kreager, maintenance, MOB, 43 years
  • Doua Lee, custodian II, Jefferson Elementary School, 15 years
  • Song Lee, custodian II, John Muir Middle School, 14 years
  • Dawn Leslie, special ed paraprofessional, Horace Mann Middle School, 26 years
  • Zer Ly, ELL translator, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 28 years
  • Sherry Matsche, administrative assistant, Longfellow Administration Center, 38 years
  • Robin Mueller, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau East High School, 26 years
  • Catherine Newton, business education teacher, Wausau West High School, 37 years
  • Marie Northup, principal, Maine Elementary School, 10 years
  • Bonnie Pergolski, building and Title I paraprofessional, John Marshall Elementary School, 26 years
  • John Quinn, mathematics teacher, Wausau West High School, 10 years
  • Mary Beth Rhyner, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau West High School, 21 years
  • Laurie Romatowski, special ed paraprofessional, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 20 years
  • Jodi Salzer, intellectual disabilities teacher, Horace Mann Middle School, 9 years
  • Dale Sann, head custodian, Stettin Elementary School, 19 years
  • Rene Schneider, central receiving clerk, MOB, 25 years
  • Diane Wyland, custodian II, Jefferson Elementary School, 15 years
  • Blia Xiong, custodian II, Wausau East High School, 24 years
  • Cassandra Zipp, first-grade teacher, Stettin Elementary School, 26 years
  • Debra Zuelsdorff, special ed paraprofessional, Maine Elementary School, 3 years