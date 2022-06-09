Wausau School District teachers, staff and administrators who retired throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, left their positions with a combined 840 years of district service, Wausau School District announced this week. The retirees are:

Carolyn Adams, second-grade teacher, Riverview Elementary School, 33 years

Sherri Bagby, school counselor, Horace Mann Middle School, 31 years

Bille Baker, custodian I, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 21 years

James Bauman, third-grade teacher, Riverview Elementary School, 35 years

Kathy Becker, school nurse, Horace Mann Middle School, 9 years

Daren Catlin, mathematics specialist, Longfellow Administration Center, 6 years

Donna Coldwell, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau Area Virtual Education, 22 years

Melora Cumberland, music teacher, Lincoln and Hawthorn Hills Elementary Schools, 6 years

Linda Davis, fifth-grade teacher, Hewitt-Texas Elementary School, 22 years

Dana DeWinter, enrichment coordinator, Hawthorn Hills Elementary School, 4 years

Paul Dimka, science and social studies teacher, Horace Mann Middle School, 31 years

Patricia Donlin, early childhood special education teacher, G. D. Jones Elementary School, 25 years

Debra Doucette, administrative assistant, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 28 years

Tim Dunbar, building level technical assistant, South Mountain, Rib Mountain, and Stettin elementary schools, 2 years

Diane Eder, second-grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 26 years

Sarah Fisher, administrative assistant, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 24 years

JoAnn Gehrke, custodian II, Grant Elementary School, 15 years

Mark Heiting, custodial relief crew, MOB, 8 years

Mary Heyer, administrative assistant, John Muir Middle School, 25 years

Jessica Knoke, second-grade teacher, John Marshall Elementary School, 32 years

Steve Kreager, maintenance, MOB, 43 years

Doua Lee, custodian II, Jefferson Elementary School, 15 years

Song Lee, custodian II, John Muir Middle School, 14 years

Dawn Leslie, special ed paraprofessional, Horace Mann Middle School, 26 years

Zer Ly, ELL translator, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 28 years

Sherry Matsche, administrative assistant, Longfellow Administration Center, 38 years

Robin Mueller, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau East High School, 26 years

Catherine Newton, business education teacher, Wausau West High School, 37 years

Marie Northup, principal, Maine Elementary School, 10 years

Bonnie Pergolski, building and Title I paraprofessional, John Marshall Elementary School, 26 years

John Quinn, mathematics teacher, Wausau West High School, 10 years

Mary Beth Rhyner, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau West High School, 21 years

Laurie Romatowski, special ed paraprofessional, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 20 years

Jodi Salzer, intellectual disabilities teacher, Horace Mann Middle School, 9 years

Dale Sann, head custodian, Stettin Elementary School, 19 years

Rene Schneider, central receiving clerk, MOB, 25 years

Diane Wyland, custodian II, Jefferson Elementary School, 15 years

Blia Xiong, custodian II, Wausau East High School, 24 years

Cassandra Zipp, first-grade teacher, Stettin Elementary School, 26 years

Debra Zuelsdorff, special ed paraprofessional, Maine Elementary School, 3 years