Wausau School District teachers, staff and administrators who retired throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, left their positions with a combined 840 years of district service, Wausau School District announced this week. The retirees are:
- Carolyn Adams, second-grade teacher, Riverview Elementary School, 33 years
- Sherri Bagby, school counselor, Horace Mann Middle School, 31 years
- Bille Baker, custodian I, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 21 years
- James Bauman, third-grade teacher, Riverview Elementary School, 35 years
- Kathy Becker, school nurse, Horace Mann Middle School, 9 years
- Daren Catlin, mathematics specialist, Longfellow Administration Center, 6 years
- Donna Coldwell, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau Area Virtual Education, 22 years
- Melora Cumberland, music teacher, Lincoln and Hawthorn Hills Elementary Schools, 6 years
- Linda Davis, fifth-grade teacher, Hewitt-Texas Elementary School, 22 years
- Dana DeWinter, enrichment coordinator, Hawthorn Hills Elementary School, 4 years
- Paul Dimka, science and social studies teacher, Horace Mann Middle School, 31 years
- Patricia Donlin, early childhood special education teacher, G. D. Jones Elementary School, 25 years
- Debra Doucette, administrative assistant, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 28 years
- Tim Dunbar, building level technical assistant, South Mountain, Rib Mountain, and Stettin elementary schools, 2 years
- Diane Eder, second-grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 26 years
- Sarah Fisher, administrative assistant, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 24 years
- JoAnn Gehrke, custodian II, Grant Elementary School, 15 years
- Mark Heiting, custodial relief crew, MOB, 8 years
- Mary Heyer, administrative assistant, John Muir Middle School, 25 years
- Jessica Knoke, second-grade teacher, John Marshall Elementary School, 32 years
- Steve Kreager, maintenance, MOB, 43 years
- Doua Lee, custodian II, Jefferson Elementary School, 15 years
- Song Lee, custodian II, John Muir Middle School, 14 years
- Dawn Leslie, special ed paraprofessional, Horace Mann Middle School, 26 years
- Zer Ly, ELL translator, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 28 years
- Sherry Matsche, administrative assistant, Longfellow Administration Center, 38 years
- Robin Mueller, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau East High School, 26 years
- Catherine Newton, business education teacher, Wausau West High School, 37 years
- Marie Northup, principal, Maine Elementary School, 10 years
- Bonnie Pergolski, building and Title I paraprofessional, John Marshall Elementary School, 26 years
- John Quinn, mathematics teacher, Wausau West High School, 10 years
- Mary Beth Rhyner, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau West High School, 21 years
- Laurie Romatowski, special ed paraprofessional, G.D. Jones Elementary School, 20 years
- Jodi Salzer, intellectual disabilities teacher, Horace Mann Middle School, 9 years
- Dale Sann, head custodian, Stettin Elementary School, 19 years
- Rene Schneider, central receiving clerk, MOB, 25 years
- Diane Wyland, custodian II, Jefferson Elementary School, 15 years
- Blia Xiong, custodian II, Wausau East High School, 24 years
- Cassandra Zipp, first-grade teacher, Stettin Elementary School, 26 years
- Debra Zuelsdorff, special ed paraprofessional, Maine Elementary School, 3 years