MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Medical Center recently contributed $2,500 to support Personal Development Center’s Domestic Violence Victim Support program.

The Personal Development Center (PDC) has served domestic violence victims in Wood, Clark and southern Marathon counties since 1977. The nonprofit has a longstanding partnership with Marshfield Clinic Health System in meeting the needs of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. PDC partnered with the Health System more than 30 years ago to develop the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program.

From the inception of Marshfield Child Advocacy Center, PDC personnel have been integral members of the team when forensic interviews are conducted. PDC also provides on-call advocates to be present in the Emergency Department when a victim of sexual assault undergoes the forensic history and physical exam.

“As providers we often recognize how the medical skills we bring to the patient are necessary, however, not sufficient to return the patient to health,” said Dr. Brian Ewert, nephrologist at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. “Partnering with the Personal Development Center allows us to enlarge our care to treating the greater social aspects of the patient’s suffering. This is one way Marshfield Clinic Health System improves the health of the entire community.”