WAUSAU – Wausau scored in five of its six at-bats and doubled up Stevens Point 10-5 in the American Legion baseball opener for both teams on Friday at Athletic Park.

Wausau scored in each of the first three innings to go up 4-2, and added four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take control. Stevens Point scored three times in the top of the seventh before the Bulldogs finished off the win.

Isaiah Piscitello earned the win for Wausau, striking out 12 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs, five hits and five walks.

Cole Osness had two hits and two RBI, and Lane Juedes added two hits for the Bulldogs, which had 10 in all.

Bennett Klish had two hits and scored twice, and Deacan Koback had a double and two RBI to lead the Sixers’ offense.

Wausau will be at home again Saturday playing De Pere and Oshkosh in separate affairs.

Bulldogs 10, Sixers 5

Stevens Point 002 000 3 – 5 6 0

Wausau 211 042 x – 10 10 3

WP: Isaiah Piscitello. LP: Blade Niewiadomski.

SO: Niewiadomski (5 inn.) 3, Mason Finkus (2/3 inn.) 1, Logan Ferg (1/3 inn.) 0; Piscitello (6 1/3 inn.) 12, Nate Woehlert (2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Niewiadomski 7, Finkus 4; Ferg 0; Piscitello 5, Woehlert 0.

Top hitters: SP, Bennett Klish 2×3, 2 runs; Deacan Koback 2B, 2 RBI; Josh Opiola 2B, run. W, Ethan Graham 1×3, 2 RBI; Lane Juedes 2×5; Bryce Heil 1×2, 2 runs, RBI; Jesse Osness 1×2, 2 runs; Cole Osness 2×2, 2B, 2 RBI; Wes Schendier 1×2, 2 runs.

Records: Stevens Point 0-1; Wausau 1-0.