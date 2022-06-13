Wausau Pilot & Review

Conference champion D.C. Everest landed four players on the first team of the 2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Soccer Team, including Player of the Year Jenna Baumann.

Baumann, a sophomore forward, finished with 29 goals scored as D.C. Everest went undefeated at 12-0 in conference play this season. Baumann’s goal total was nearly double that of the next highest goal scorer in the conference. Lexie White of Wausau West, also a first-team pick, had 15 goals.

Joining Baumann on the first team for D.C. Everest were sophomores Zongshia Lo and Madison Sazama, and junior Aubrey Liegl.

Sazama had five goals and six assists and Lo chipped in four goals and five assists for the Evergreens this season.

West’s Kylie Draeger was also a first-team selection.

Everest and West both had three second-team selections as well. Goalkeeper Makenna Kampmann, and midfielders Grace Sandquist and Jenna Check were second-team picks for Everest. West juniors Abigail Names, Mackenzie Bautch and Allison Raasch also were named to the second.

Wausau East junior Madelyn Wunsch was a second-team pick as well.

2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Soccer Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Chelsea King, sr., goalkeeper, Wisconsin Rapids; *Jenna Baumann, so., forward, D.C. Everest; Zongshia Lo, so., midfielder, D.C. Everest; *Madison Sazama, so., midfielder, D.C. Everest; Aubrey Liegl, jr., defender, D.C. Everest; *Sophia Gruenling, sr., sweeper, Marshfield; Abby Ongna, so., midfielder, Marshfield; *Lexie White, jr., midfielder/forward, Wausau West; Kylie Draeger, jr., defender, Wausau West; *Ella Bruns, sr., midfielder, Wisconsin Rapids; Dakota Mitchell, sr., forward, Wisconsin Rapids; Kate Schaeffer, jr., forward, Wisconsin Rapids.

Second team: Makenna Kampmann, so., goalkeeper, D.C. Everest; Grace Sandquist, fr., midfielder, D.C. Everest; Jenna Check, sr., midfielder, D.C. Everest; Hayden Berger, so., midfielder, Marshfield; McKenna Smith, sr., defender, Merrill; Madelyn Wunsch, jr., midfielder/defender, Wausau East; Abigail Names, jr., defender, Wausau West; Allison Raasch, jr., midfielder/forward, Wausau West; Abby Schuerman, sr., forward, Wisconsin Rapids.

Honorable mention: Ava Sainterme, sr., goalkeeper, Marshfield; Anna Bowe, so., goalkeeper, Merrill; Ollie Liss-s’-Gravemade, so., goalkeeper, Wausau East; Ava Hopper, fr., forward, D.C. Everest; Ruby Kowal, so., forward, D.C. Everest; Katie Schulz, jr., defender, D.C. Everest; Grace Taylor, so., midfielder, Marshfield; Reggie Lahti, so., defender, Merrill; Kylie Groshek, jr., midfielder/defender, Stevens Point; Keely Rosenfield, jr., defender, Stevens Point; Evan Schmelzer, sr., defender, Wausau East; Lily Messman, sr., midfielder, Wausau East; Sophia Bell, so., midfielder/forward, Wausau West; Sydney Hayes, so., midfielder, Wisconsin Rapids; Dylan Gruszynski, sr., defender, Wisconsin Rapids; Grace Mitchell, sr., midfielder, Wisconsin Rapids.

Player of the Year: Jenna Baumann, D.C. Everest.