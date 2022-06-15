Wausau Pilot & Review

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

The body of a man who witnesses say jumped from the Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau was discovered about four hours after he disappeared beneath the surface of the water, officials say.

Witnesses first called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to report seeing the man leap from the bridge into the water. Crews responded immediately to the scene and spent hours searching for the man. A dive team also responded to the area.

At about 9:30 p.m. the body of a man matching witnesses description was pulled from the water and declared dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the riverbank at that time, officials said.

The name of the man has not been released.