Wausau Pilot & Review

Two events scheduled for downtown Wausau Wednesday are canceled due to severe weather in the forecast, organizers say.

Wednesday’s Concert on the Square, as well as Dining on the Street, are both nixed for the week. The metro area is at a high risk for severe storms beginning Wednesday afternoon and stretching into the evening, said. Wausau Events Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt.

Whitewater Music Hall, the rain location chosen for this year’s concerts, will not be used due to storm safety concerns. Wausau Events, which hosts the concerts, and the Wausau River District, which coordinates Dining on the Street, consulted with local meteorologists prior to making a final decision.

Officials from both organizations say they are hopeful the weather will cooperate next week for a successful event.