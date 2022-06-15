For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks picked up a tight win on Tuesday, taking a pitchers’ duel over the Green Bay Rockers 2-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Athletic Park.

Ryan Eiermann (Southeastern University), Hunter Dupuy (Faulkner University) and Michael Reagan (Barry University) combined on a three-hitter for the Woodchucks. Eiermann struck out seven in five innings, with Dupuy throwing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, and Reagan earned the win with three shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Brent Widder (Evansville) started the Chucks off in the third inning with a double, but couldn’t make it in to score. The Rockers retaliated with a solo shot home run, but the Chucks wouldn’t let them get away with it.

Wausau put on two runners on in the seventh inning on two consecutive walks, and the runners advanced on a wild pitch to second and third. Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game and Widder drove a single into center to score Ryan Sepede (BYU), giving the Chucks (7-8) a 2-1 lead.

The Rockers threatened with runners on the corners in the top of the ninth, but they couldn’t drive any in as Wausau was able to hold on despite only having two hits in the game.

The Chucks will host Green Bay (4-11) for the final game of the series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. before heading to Wisconsin Rapids for a doubleheader on Thursday.