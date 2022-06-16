Aspirus Medford Community Benefit Program recently awarded the Taylor County Health Department $10,000 for the purchase of two new audiometers to support the expansion of the free Taylor County Hearing Screening Program.

Historically, the Taylor County Hearing Screening Program was offered primarily to youths in Medford, Gilman and Rib Lake school districts. With this funding support the health department will be able to buy two additional devices that can provide personalized hearing screenings at locations throughout Taylor County – including senior meal sites, WIC Clinics and childcare centers.

Free hearing screenings will also be available at the health department by appointment. Call 715-748-1410.

“Early intervention is key when it comes to hearing loss, whether it is hereditary, gradual over time or following an injury,” said Michelle Cahoon, health officer with the Taylor County Health Department. “The earlier a hearing loss can be identified means the earlier services and treatment can be sought out, thereby improving a person’s overall quality of life.”

Representatives from the Taylor County Health Department, Board of Health and Aspirus Medford were present for the grant award presentation. Pictured are Amanda Lange, from left, Lynn Rosemeyer, Michelle Cahoon, Karen Kropp-Mueller, Sara Emmerich, Greg Knight, Dale Hustedt and Jake Brehm. Photo courtesy Taylor County Health Department.