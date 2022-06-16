WAUSAU- United Way of Marathon County will host a week of volunteer opportunities for our community June 20 through June 25.

Opportunities during Week of Action will be perfect for one person, families or company groups.

Projects this year will all be completed at the United Way office on 24th Avenue.

Sock sorting, from the Socks for Schools Clothing Drive

Cleaning the community closets

Assembling community outreach bags

Making summer slide prevention kits

Assembling Point-In-Time count kits

Assembling medicine safety kits

Creating calm kits

For more information about volunteering, contact Elizabeth Robinson, volunteer engagement coordinator at United Way of Marathon County, at erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

Register at unitedwaymc.org/2022-week-of-action/.