Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved Crystal Bushman, of Wittenberg, to represent District 24 which has gone unrepresented a month after the spring election in April.

Bushman, a registered nurse at Aspirus Health, wrote in her application that she has years of experience with managing multiple and is excited to join the Board of Supervisors. She was one of the four candidates interviewed for the position that remained vacant after the last supervisor resigned, citing personal reasons, a month after taking his oath.

Bushman’s appointment was endorsed unanimously. Soon after, she took the oath of office administered by County Clerk, Kim Trueblood. Her tenure will expire in April 2024 when the term of the current board comes to an end.