On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Mark Enders, Denny’s Area Manager, presented the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with a check for $3,000. The presentation was held by the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group at their weekly Denny’s in Rothschild meeting. The Honor Flight Co-Founders; Mike Thompson, President and James Campbell, VP of Marketing accepted the check at the meeting.

Denny’s customers have been supporting veterans by donating to the Honor Flight at the restaurant. This generous donation will provide six veterans with their flight of a lifetime to Washington D.C. to see the Memorials that stand in their honor.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann