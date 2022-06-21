WAUSAU – Kupid Thao has been awarded the first Soul Lock Scholarship for his academic excellence, leadership and community service by Northcentral Technical College, the NTC Foundation and Hmong American Center.

The scholarship/program was implemented at the Hmong American Center as a way for youths and adults to explore careers in firefighting or criminal justice or as a paramedic/EMT.

“The Hmong American Center, Inc. is thrilled and excited about this partnership. This scholarship will help ensure the American dream for many students who dream of becoming a first responder,” said Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of Hmong American Center, Inc., “Our parents have always told us to dream big. HAC is thrilled to work with Northcentral Technical College to help our students dream big.”