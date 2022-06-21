Dear editor,

I consider myself an average citizen. I’m honest, and I work hard. I don’t like being lied to and I don’t like being taken for a fool. So, if you’re like me, you look beyond fancy titles too.

I am referring to a recent letter to the editor by the Natural Resources Development Association. The Natural Resources Development Association is a fancy title for a special interest group. They are funded heavily by mining money, a mining lobbyist. The executive director, Nathan Conrad, was the Republican Party’s former communications director. Nathan and his cronies helped to scrap the mining moratorium in Wisconsin. A moratorium that had required mining companies to Prove It First. Prove you will not pollute. That is all gone in our fair state. Wisconsin is open for business because you have ruined all environmental and safety regulations for mining. You are not transparent, and you are not accountable. These peddlers want to come in and rake and pillage and leave the land in ruin. We have enough issues with water already and Green Light Metals wants to do exploratory drilling in a wetlands area where groundwater is at zero to 20 feet.

Mr. Conrad feels there is great economic benefit to Marathon County. What economic benefit could a Canadian company possibly provide? There is no need to mine for more gold and I am not sure how mining in Marathon County will increase our national security. The rhetoric you spew about “relying on other countries for minerals” should read that you extracted minerals from vulnerable countries.

Water is the most important thing in our lives. We cannot drink money or gold. It is time for citizens to stand up. Mr. Conrad, you, and Green Light Metals have no social license here in Marathon County.

Nancy Tabaka Stencil of Rib Mountain

