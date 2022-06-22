Wausau Pilot & Review

The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday from his Adams County home was discovered in a pond, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Sheriff Brent York said his office received a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. Monday reporting the child was missing.

Deputies found the boy unresponsive in a pond in the 2300 block of 7th Avenue in the town of Adams, near his home, and immediately attempted CPR, York said. First responders and emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and performed extensive lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Lifestar Ambulance, New Chester First Responders, UW Health Med Flight, the Adams County Department of Health and Human Services and the county’s Medical Examiner all assisted.

The boy’s name has not been released and an investigation into his death is ongoing.