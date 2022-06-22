SCHOFIELD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf outing on Monday, June 27 at the Wausau Country Club.

Chamber members who would like to make new business contacts, develop existing relationships, close a sale or strengthen their team, will find that time spent on the course and at the reception will yield a relaxing and productive experience.

A very limited number of openings remain for interested golfers. Contact the Chamber at 715-845-6231 to learn more or to register.

The 18-hole, best ball scramble begins with check-in and the practice range open at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration includes access to the practice range and range balls, a golf cart, two drink tickets, a boxed lunch, a golfer gift and the buffet reception. Golfers will also have a chance to participate in a $10,000 hole-in-one prize and various other contests. Awards will be presented for first and last place.

A buffet reception will follow play and include the naming of award and raffle winners. The Dirks Group is the presenting sponsor, Ruder Ware LLSC and Marshfield Clinic Health System – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc are the platinum sponsors, Aspirus Health Plan, NorthStar Restoration Services and TDS Telecom – Wausau are the gold sponsors for the event. Additional hole and raffle sponsors are listed on WausauChamber.com.