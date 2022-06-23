

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Find Layla” by Meg Elison

July 1-30. Pick up a copy of Meg Elison’s 2020 young adult novel, and a set of questions and comments put together by staff members to get you thinking more about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid

July 11, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and Marathon City Branch staff to discuss Kiley Reid’s acclaimed and popular novel. For more information, call 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “What Alice Forgot” by Liane Moriarty

July 12, noon. Stop by our Edgar Branch to discuss Moriarty’s acclaimed novel about a woman who must construct a lost decade. Call 715-352-3155 for more information. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Beautiful Day” by Elin Hilderbrand

July 12, 1 p.m. Join fellow book lovers and the Hatley Branch staff each month for an engaging discussion of a wide variety of books, including Hilderbrand’s 2013 novel. Call 715-446-3537 for more information. [MCPL Hatley]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

July 18 2 p.m. Join Mosinee Branch staff members and other book lovers at Mosinee’s River Park for an engaging discussion of the July book club selection, “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, call 715-693-2144. [River Park]

Stratford Book Club: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles

July 20, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Branch staff and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion of Jiles’ acclaimed novel “News of the World.” For more information, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab

July 27, 11 a.m. Join Rothschild Branch staff members and other book lovers for an outdoor discussion of Schwab’s dazzling 2020 novel. Call 715-359-6208 for more information. [MCPL Rothschild]