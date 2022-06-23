Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team kept its undefeated Wisconsin Valley Legion League record intact with a 9-7 win over Merrill on Wednesday at Athletic Park.

Merrill led 6-2 after two innings before Wausau scored seven times over the next three frames to pull away.

Lane Juedes, Nate Woehlert, Jesse Osness and Wyatt Stahel all had two hits for the Bulldogs, who are now 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the WVLL.

Juedes picked up the win, striking out 10 and walking four in 5 2/3 innings as he allowed six runs. Woehlert earned the save, retiring the final two batters in the bottom of the seventh after Merrill had pushed across one run.

Wausau hosts Antigo for another league game on Thursday at Athletic Park in Wausau starting at 8 p.m.

Wausau 9, Merrill 7

Wausau 202 230 0 – 9 12 2

Merrill 330 000 1 – 7 8 3

WP: Lane Juedes. LP: Weix. SV: Nate Woehlert.

SO: Juedes (5 2/3 inn.) 10, Bryce Heil (2/3 inn.) 1, Woehlert (2/3 inn.) 1; Weix (4 2/3 inn.) 8, Hoock (2 1/3 inn.) 2. BB: Juedes 4, Heil 3, Woehlert 0; Weix 2, Hoock 0.

Top hitters: W, Juedes 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Woehlert 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jesse Osness 2×4, 2 RBI; Wyatt Stahel 2×4, 2B. M, Brzhoznowski 2×4, 2B, 2 runs; Reimann 2×4, 2 runs; Hoock 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau 6-3, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Merrill 0-3 WVLL.