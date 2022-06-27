Wausau Pilot & Review

A man and child escaped unharmed from a vehicle that veered off a Wausau road and into a creek before starting on fire, officials said.

Police and rescue crews were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Golf Club Road, just off Sixth Street and north of Horseshoe Spring Road for a report of a crash. Witnesses reported hearing a child screaming before the fire erupted, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Initial reports suggested at least one injury, but officials later said the passengers were not harmed. The vehicle was halfway submerged in the creek when first responders arrived.

The man allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before the crash and will be cited.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the car was removed from the creek about 90 minutes later.

No names were released.