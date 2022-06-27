Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man who spent three years in prison for his most recent prior drunken driving conviction is behind bars Monday after a crash led to his arrest, court records show.

Wausau Police Department Facebook photo

Marathon County Jail intake records show Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, is being held on a preliminary charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated after an arrest by the Wausau Police Department.

On Saturday, police posted a photo on the department Facebook page with comments thanking residents for reporting an alleged hit-and-run crash just before 7 a.m. on the city’s northwest side. The driver of the vehicle allegedly struck a power pole before fleeing the scene.

Minutes later, police took a calla bout a disabled vehicle in a park with the driver outside, urinating, according to the Facebook post. Based on evidence at the scene, officers connected the two and the driver was arrested.

Gregg Kandutsch booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Court records show Kandutsch was sentenced to three years in prison in 2008 after he was convicted of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated. He was also sentenced to nine months in jail consecutive to the prison sentence on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing, both of which were tied to the same case. He was ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution and lost his driver’s license for three years.

Police have not publicly identified Kandutsch as the driver of the vehicle involved, but he is the only person listed as arrested by Wausau police on a 7th offense OWI on the date of the crash.

Kandutsch is due in court at 2 p.m. Monday for an initial appearance in the case, during which a judge will set bond.

No injuries were reported in the crash.