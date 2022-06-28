WAUSAU – The AMI Community Vaccine Clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years beginning June 28 at its current location on the Northcentral Technical College Campus through July 2.

Vaccinations will resume on July 5t at the clinic’s new location, 2520 North 14th Ave. in Wausau.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic for this age group. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children ages 6 months through 4 years, while the Moderna vaccine is authorized for children ages 6 months through 5 years.

All approved COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available at the Community Vaccine Clinic.

People seeking to confirm vaccine or appointment availability should call 844-684-1064 or visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov. Appointments are required, but walk-ins are welcome.