WESTON — Sutton Transport Inc will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Thursday, June 30 to celebrate a completed expansion project. The event will be held at 5707 Schofield Avenue.

Sutton Transport is a family-owned business operating for more than 40 years. The company is known best for its regional less-than-truckload (LTL) service but also offers nationwide volume LTL, truckload and logistics services. Sutton operates more than 850 pieces of equipment across 13 terminals located around the Midwest, including Wausau, Oshkosh, Milwaukee, Madison and Tomah in Wisconsin; Chicago and Highland in Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

Sutton’s mission is to be the most efficient and reliable transportation network in the Midwest. The company supports its customers by providing the ultimate customer experience as they pursue their production and distribution goals. This mission is achieved through a group of trained and empowered employees, dedicated to continuous improvement, with a customer-first mindset. The company measures success through the loyalty shown by their customers and partners.

You can learn more about Sutton Transport’s services or request a quote at SuttonTrans.com.