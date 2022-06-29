For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Lakeshore Chinooks snuck out a 6-5 win over the Wausau Woodchucks to earn a split in the two-game Northwoods League baseball series on Tuesday at Athletic Park.

After a 58-minute weather delay, Andrew Armstrong (Florida State University) started the game for the Woodchucks with a strike out and a double play.

Lakeshore scored the first run of the game in the second and the Woodchucks responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning when Mark Shallenberger (University of Evansville) drove in Amani Larry (University of New Orleans).

A McGwire Holbrook (West Virginia University) sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth scored Michael Brooks (University of Central Florida) putting the Woodchucks on top 2-1.

Lakeshore would put up two in the fifth, but the Woodchucks answered with a run of their own with an RBI single from Zach Levenson (University of Miami), which scored Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State University), bringing the game to a tie at 3-3.

The scoring would continue in the sixth when Caleb Bartolero (Troy University) scored on an RBI double from John Bay (Oklahoma State University) for the Chinooks, which gave them a 4-3 lead.

The Woodchucks quickly reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth with Holbrook and Camden Janik (University of Illinois) scoring off a Kevin Kilpatrick (University of Houston) single to left field.

With the Woodchucks leading at the top of the seventh, the Chinooks strike back immediately with Tony Livermore (Northwestern University) crossing home plate on a wild pitch thrown by Cade Denton (Oral Roberts University) to even the score.

After a scoreless eighth inning, the first since the first inning of the game, the Chinooks’ Matthias Haas (Cal Poly) hit a home run with one out in the ninth to give Lakeshore the lead and it held on.

The Woodchucks (14-16) will return to Athletic Park Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. game to take on the Green Bay Rockers. The game is the Young Professionals Mixer Night, a unique networking event for young professionals in the area being held during the game in the dugout seats. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.