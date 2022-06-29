SCHOFIELD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 32nd annual golf outing on Monday, June 27 at the Wausau Country Club.

160 golfers participated in the 18-hole scramble. Lunch, beverages, contests and a reception buffet were included at the outing. Dozens of photos from the event can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The Ferguson Enterprises Inc team made up of Steve Mangels, Tony Spiegel, Bradley Philavanh and Jon Wald won the best ball competition with a score of 59.

Several golfers were recognized for their achievements on specific holes:

Closest to pin (men): Brian Sloss, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Closest to pin (women): Casey Demers, The Boldt Company

Longest drive (men): Jon Felch, J&D Tube Benders, Inc

Longest drive (women): Tracy Pecore, Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wittenberg

Longest putt (men): TJ Myrick, Spectrum Business

Longest putt (women): Katie Klosinski, Foundation Finance Company LLC

Closest to the Maintenance Shop: Brandon Dunbar, Foundation Finance Company LLC

Closest to the Packer helmet: Steve Mangels, Ferguson Enterprises Inc

Closest to the water without going in: Kimm Weber, MCDEVCO Inc

The Dirks Group was the presenting sponsor, Ruder Ware LLSC and Marshfield Clinic Health System – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc were the platinum sponsors, Aspirus Health Plan, NorthStar Restoration Services and TDS Telecom – Wausau were the gold sponsors for the event.