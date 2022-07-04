Shannon L. Kasten

Shannon “Shan” Lee Kasten, 54, of Kronenwetter, unexpectedly passed away on June 29, 2022.

He was born in Wausau on June 19, 1968, the son of Richard and Juliana (Samz) Kasten. He graduated from Wausau East High School. On August 17, 1991, he married Jackie Dodd. They were married for 30 years and were inseparable. If you saw one, you knew the other was close by.

Shannon began working for Rosemurgy in Wausau as a clean-up and rust-proof specialist. He worked hard and worked his way up to an automotive technician while working beside his father. He eventually opened up his own shop – Auto Jockeys – in April of 2007, along with his friend and business partner, Jaren Semling.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid believer in “Sunday Funday” and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, and checking out local bands and concerts. Shan was a social butterfly – weather it was hanging out with his Relo family or just sitting by the fire with Jackie. He always made you feel welcome and would greet you with a “Hello Hello”. He was the “go to guy” for so many people. A loving and devoted husband, father, son, and friend who will be forever missed.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Jackie; daughter, Danielle (Will) Kasten; son, Colton (Arica) Kasten; parents, Richard “Dick” and Juliana Kasten; granddaughters, Laionna and Kaya; grandsons, Marsean and Bryson; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston. There will be a time to share favorite memories beginning at 5:00 P.M.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com

Shirley A. Bargender

Shirley A. Bargender, 82, Edgar passed away peacefully into eternal life with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

Shirley was born on June 9, 1940 in the Town of Hamburg to Arnold and Evelyn (Voigt) Zunker. She was the eldest of 16 children. She graduated from Athens High School in 1958. On April 11, 1959, she married Clarence Bargender, the love of her life, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wuertzburg.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. She was known as “Grandma Shirley” to many children in the community.

Shirley and Clarence farmed in the town of Frankfort on Clarence’s family farm working together side by side for 37 years raising their eight children, two sons and six daughters. Raising their children was her greatest joy! Her hobbies included tending to her flowers, gardening, going for walks, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and baking – especially pies with her grandchildren. Grandma Shirley was our biggest fan attending school concerts, plays, and sporting events for many years.

Shirley and her family were lifelong members at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wuertzburg and later joined St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar. She taught CCD for many years and had an amazing “prayer list” that she performed daily.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 wonderful years, Clarence and their children: Wanda (Jim) Wirkus, Penny (Brad) Couillard, Tammy (Jeff) Fischer, Brian (Donna) Bargender, Lisa (Rich) Nowak, Kim (Tom) Bauer, Joe (Susan) Bargender, and Stephanie (Amy) Korslin. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings: Donald Zunker, Thomas (Linda) Zunker, Dennis (Lori) Zunker, Peggy (Jayme) Gajewski all of Wausau, Robert (Josefine) Zunker of WA, Gene (Josephine) Zunker of AZ, John (Becky) Zunker, Mary (Jim) Martorano of Superior, Sue Johnson, Elaine (Kent) Schroeder of IA, Cynthia (Michael) Clark of TX, and Bonnie (Michael) Stout of FL.

She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Urban Bargender and sister-in-law Beth Bargender of Edgar and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Evelyn (Voigt) Zunker, and infant son Keith. She was also preceded by her siblings: infant brother Jerry Zunker, Duane Zunker, and Katherine Essen, father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Marie (Ellenbecker) Bargender, brother-in-law John Johnson, sisters-in-law Karen Zunker, Elaine Bargender, Bernadine (Virgil) Schlais, Katherine (Cletus) Hart, and Arlene Bargender.

A funeral mass of will be celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar with Father Alan P. Wierzba officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Wednesday from 9am until time of services at the church. A luncheon will be served following the service.

The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau for their love and kindness in caring for my beloved wife and our Mom during her short stay.

The family would also like to thank Kelsey, Austin and Nicole at Kelsey’s Angels Home Care for their wonderful homecare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Shirley’s name to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, 530 N. 32nd Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Shirley’s arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.