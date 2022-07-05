STEVENS POINT – You can journey to a few cool planets and stars this summer at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Shows for all ages will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., with special youth-focused programs on a select Monday at 6:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Face coverings are encouraged.

The schedule for July planetarium shows includes:

July 6 – “Phantom of the Universe”

July 11 – “Sky Quest” (6:30 p.m.); “Exoplanets – Discovering New Worlds”

July 13 – “The Hot and Energetic Universe”

July 18 – “Back to the Moon for Good”

July 20 – “The Sun, Our Living Star”

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The planetarium is on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory is closed for the summer and will reopen in the fall.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.