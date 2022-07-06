Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday dropped a controversial redevelopment project in the city’s downtown from the agenda, citing the unavailability of legal counsel.

The pulled agenda item, the $44 million Foundry on 3rd redevelopment project, was added after the agenda was first made public. The committee was set to enter a closed session for “deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business…regarding development agreement with The Foundry on 3rd Development, LLC (T. Wall 301 Wash Mgr, LLC).” No documentation about the proposal was included in the packet for public review.

Committee Chair Sarah Watson, after an email from Development Director Liz Brodek, confirmed the item was pulled from the meeting agenda because no legal counsel was available to attend.

The decision comes after Wausau Pilot & Review asked for details of the project.

Neither Brodek nor the developer, who also represents T. Wall Enterprises, has shared financial details of the project with the public. In May, T. Wall Enterprises and Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. released design plans and artist renderings for the project, part of the overall vision for transforming space that formerly housed Wausau Center mall.

Details surrounding the development agreement, which is expected to include significant public participation, has not been released despite multiple requests.