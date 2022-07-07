By Shereen Siewert

A 41-year-old man is accused of setting his home on fire before leading police on a high speed chase that ended after an hours-long standoff over the holiday weekend in Marathon County.

When police responded at about 9:15 p.m. July 3 to a home on Wiesman Road in Stratford for a report of a structure fire, a witness said the man who set the fire, identified as John Strasser, fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Silverado and was driving recklessly. A Stratford officer spotted the vehicle and tried to pull Strasser over, but the suspect allegedly failed to stop, missed several stop signs, turned of his headlights and was driving at speeds estimated at more than 90 mph, according to court documents. The chase wound through several county roads and through Mosinee before ending back on Wiesman Road, police said.

After the vehicle was disabled by OnStar, a standoff ensued that lasted several hours, during which Strasser allegedly pointed a rifle and pistol at police twice, court documents state. Marshfield and Marathon County SWAT teams responded and negotiated with Strasser until he surrendered and requested an ambulance due to his intoxication, police said.

Prior to the fire, police responded to the home for a welfare check at the request of a family member but discontinued contact with Strasser for reasons that are unclear in the police report. A short time later, Strasser allegedly called 911 and said he was upset at how officers responded to his property and threatened to burn his home down.

About 21 minutes later, the home was on fire, court documents show.

Strasser faces charges of arson, attempting to flee or elude an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm while intoxicated in a case filed July 5 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During an initial appearance Tuesday, Strasser was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond. He remains in custody with a preliminary hearing set for July 13.