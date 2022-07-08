Wausau Pilot & Review

An Appleton man is facing criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl from the Wausau area who he met on social media and recording the assault.

Police say contact between Wang Lo and the girl began in October on Snapchat, when the girl allegedly told Lo she was just 13. One day later Lo allegedly drove to the girl’s home while she was alone, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her while taking a video with his phone.

Police identified the suspect, obtained a warrant and discovered a video file on Lo’s phone that matched the girl’s description of the assault, according to the criminal complaint. An arrest warrant was authorized June 30.

Lo now faces charges filed last in Marathon County Circuit Court of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing genitals, sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and possession of child pornography.

On July 5, Lo appeared in court and was ordered held on a $15,000 cash bond. Lo, who remains in custody, is due in court Aug. 3 for a pretrial conference. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday.