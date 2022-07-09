For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids.

Infielder Brent Widder (University of Evansville) will be representing the Wausau Woodchucks at the All-Star Game. Widder is currently batting .279 for the Chucks with 14 RBI, nine doubles and one home run. Widder is impressive in the field too, fielding .962 with 21 putouts and 55 assists.

In the Great Lakes Division, the host and first-half Great Lakes West Champion Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have five players on the roster. Wisconsin Rapids is led by Brendan Bobo (California State University, Fullerton). Bobo is hitting .315 with eight home runs, three doubles, five stolen bases and 29 RBI. On the mound, Grant Manning (Chapman University) has 25 strikeouts and a 1.57 ERA in 23.0 innings pitched.

In the Great Plains Division, the first-half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox have six selections.

The All-Stars from the Rox are powered by outfielder John Nett (St. Cloud State University). Nett is hitting .362 with three home runs, three triples, six stolen bases, 44 runs scored and 18 RBI. On the mound, the Rox are led by Chase Grillo (Washington State University). Grillo has appeared in 10 games and has a 0.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched. He also has 10 saves and has allowed only three hits.

Field Manager Kirk Shrider and his coaching staff from the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The Rafters currently have a 31-6 overall record and had a Northwoods League record 29 wins in the first half.

St. Cloud Field Manager Brian Lewis and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The Rox currently have a 27-8 overall record.

This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.

2022 Northwoods League All-Stars

Game is Tuesday, July 19, at Witter Field, Wisconsin Rapids

Great Lakes Division

Catchers: Matt DePrey, Lakeshore (Xavier); Josh Caron, Madison (Nebraska).

First base: Brendan Bobo, Wisconsin Rapids (Cal State Fullerton).

Second base: Sam Kirkpatrick, Kalamazoo (Belmont).

Shortstop: Ben Ross, Wisconsin Rapids (Notre Dame).

Third base: Garrett Broussard, Wisconsin Rapids (Utah Valley).

Infielders: Brent Wider, Wausau (Evansville); Griffin O’Ferrall, Kalamazoo (Virginia); Grant Huss3ey, Fond du Lac (West Virginia).

Utility: Jacob Igawa, Wisconsin Rapids (Hawaii).

Outfielders: Nick Mitchell, Fond du Lac (Western Illinois); Ty Crittenberger, Rockford (Western Kentucky); Matthew Mebrane, Rockford (South Georgia State); Patrick Mills, Battle Creek (Indiana-Kokomo); Garrett Martin, Lakeshore (Oklahoma State).

Pitchers: Richard Kiel, Kokomo (Menlo); Ty Rybarczyk, Rockford (Parkland); Derek Clark, Traverse City (Northwood); Mitch Mueller, Lakeshore (Parkland); Grant Manning, Wisconsin Rapids (Chapman); Dylan Carter, Green Bay (Arkansas); Clark Candiotti, Kenosha (Wichita State); Grayson Thurman, Kenosha (Lynchburg); Bryce Woody, Madison (Lincoln Memorial); Aren Gustafson, Traverse City (Olivet Nazarene); Kyle Seebach, Rockford (Northern Illinois); Eric Chalus, Lakeshore (Kent State); Steven Lacey, Madison (Delta State).

Great Plains Division

Catchers: Eduardo Rosario, Duluth (Nebraska-Omaha); Drey Dirkson, Willmar (Augustana).

First base: Charlie Condon, St. Cloud (Georgia).

Second base: Boston Merila, Mankato (Minnesota).

Shortstop: Kristian Campbell, Duluth (Georgia Tech).

Third base: Trevor Austin, St. Cloud (Mercer).

Infielder: Cameron Cromer, Waterloo (Northern Colorado).

Utility: Tai Walton, Waterloo (Hawaii); Ben Vujovich, Minnesota (St. Thomas).

Outfielders: Ryan Guardino, Waterloo (Tennessee Tech); John Nett, St. Cloud (St. Cloud State); Sean Ross, Mankato (Indiana State); Landon Wallace, La Crosse (West Virginia); Joey Walls, Willmar (Nevada-Las Vegas); Nico Regino, Rochester (Charleston Southern).

Pitchers: Jack Habeck, Willmar (St. Cloud State); Hunter Day, St. Cloud (Tarleton State); Thaniel Trumper, Rochester (Doane); Jack Christianson, Duluth (Feather River); Tyson Neighbors, Mankato (Kansas State); Edwin Colon, Bismarck (Northwestern Oklahoma State); Matt Helwig, Eau Claire (Lewis); Chase Grillo, St. Cloud (Washington State); Nathan Culley, St. Cloud (Minnesota State-Mankato); Sam Malec, Willmar (Minnesota); John Klein, Willmar (Iowa Central); Chase Chatman, La Crosse (Florida Southwestern).