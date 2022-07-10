Wausau Pilot & Review

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Gopher Classic on Saturday, falling to Sioux Falls (S.D.) East 8-7 and Bloomington (Minn.) 8-5.

Wausau, which falls to 1-2 in the three-day tournament, is now 17-11 overall this summer. The Bulldogs will wrap up play in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Wausau overcame a five-run first inning by Souix Falls East to take a 7-6 lead in the fifth inning, only to see East score twice in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the victory.

Jesse Osness had two hits and four RBI, and Bryce Heil had two hits and knocked in a run for Wausau in the loss.

In the second game of the day against Bloomington, Wausau fell behind 6-1 after three innings, got to within a run after two-run frames in the fourth and fifth, but gave up single tallies over the next two innings to fall by three.

Dylan Ackermann had two hits and two RBI, Lane Juedes also had two hits, and Wyatt Stahel and Ryan Rasmussen both drove in runs in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Wausau was hurt by four errors and seven walks in the loss as Bloomington scored eight times on just five hits.