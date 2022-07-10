Wausau Pilot & Review

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Wausau Legion baseball team saw its losing streak reach five as it dropped two more games at the Gopher Classic on Sunday.

Wausau lost to Moorhead (Minn.) 5-4 and Omaha Burke (Neb.) 8-4 to finish 0-5 at the tournament and fall to 17-13 this season.

In the first game, Wausau scored four times in the fourth inning to grab a two-run lead before Moorhead scored twice in the fifth and plated the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.

Ethan Graham had two hits, and Wes Schneider, Dylan Ackermann and Jacob Hamann each had an RBI for Wausau.

Ackermann struck out six and allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings, and Cole Osness suffered the loss giving up the final run in the seventh.

In Game 2, Omaha pulled ahead with a five-run fourth inning and tacked on two more in the fifth.

Cole Osness and Jesse Osness each had two hits and an RBI for Wausau.

Wausau returns to action at Antigo on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will clinch no worse than a tie for the Wisconsin Valley Legion League championship.