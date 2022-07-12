A violation of absolute sobriety, criminal damage to property, domestic battery and drunken driving among incidents in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for July 4 through July 10.

On July 5, a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Highway S and Military Road in the city of Tomahawk. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Rhinelander man, to be impaired. The driver was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to a responsible party.

On July 5, a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 51 and Highway K in the town of Merrill. The driver, a 19-year-old Antigo man, was cited for speeding by traveling 110 mph in a 65 mph zone.

On July 7, a deputy was called to the Lincoln County Jail for a criminal damage to property complaint. A 51-year-old Wausau man, who is an inmate in the Lincoln County Jail, became upset over a court case, lost his temper and damaged the intercom system in his cell block. A report will be sent to the district attorney’s office with a request of criminal damage to property against the man.

On July 7, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 64 and Highway 51 for a two-vehicle crash, with injuries. A vehicle operated by a 45-year-old Hortonville man exited Highway 51 at Highway 64 and pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by a 62-year-old Merrill woman who was heading east on Highway 64. The Merrill woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. The other driver will be cited for his violation at a later time.

On July 7, a deputy was dispatched to the area of highways 64 and X in the town of Pine River for a reported motorcycle vs. deer crash, with injuries. The deputy spoke with the driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Antigo man who said he was heading west on Highway 64 when he struck the deer. The driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries, but refused an ambulance. The driver was cited for no valid motorcycle license.

On July 8, deputies were dispatched to an address on Highway K in the town of Merrill for a disturbance in progress. Two brothers, ages 28 and 19, both of Merrill, got into an argument over financial issues. During the argument the older brother threw a protein shake shaker at the younger brother striking him in the arm causing a minor injury. As a result he was arrested for domestic battery and disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On July 9, a deputy on routine patrol observed a UTV being operated in a reckless manner in the area of Highway H and Copper Lake Avenue in the town of Birch. As a result, the deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 45-year-old Gleason man. The driver was arrested for OWI with a UTV and failure to yield at a stop sign. The driver was later released to a responsible party.

During this week, there were seven reported car-deer crashes.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department