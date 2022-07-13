Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a pure delight, with a delicious blend of sweet and sour to tickle your taste buds. The Hawaiian Stone Sour is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Hawaiian Stone Sour

1 1/2 oz whiskey

1 1/2 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. simple syrup

Pineapple

Cherries.

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, then pour over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with pineapple and cherries, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.