Dionte Dunlap, 30, of Wausau. July 14, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, operating while revoked Matthew Bessette, 45, of Wausau. July 14, 2022: Possession of child pornography, failure to maintain sex offender registration Akeem J. Collins, 35, of Wausau. July 8, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct Andrew J. Westberg, 32, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Austin J. Weister, 23, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia Cameron P. Seefeldt, 32, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer David L. Mijal, 35, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Emery K. Middleton, 46, of Wausau. July 7, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Jonathan D. Harris, 57, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Kelsey C. Zastrow, 33, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Forgery, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Justin M. Kundinger, 36, of Wausau. July 8, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felony, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place, bail jumping Matthew M. Slowikowski, 29, of Wausau. July 11, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place

Laura L. Anderson, 59, of Wausau. July 8, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, bail jumping Natasha D. Curtin Weber, 26, of Stratford. July 12, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia Nicholas M. Hebert, 32, of Merrill. July 7, 2022: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia Phooj Ywg Ricky Vang, 21, of Wausau. July 11, 2022; Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia Summer N. Courtney, 43, of Weston. July 7, 2022: Forgery-uttering