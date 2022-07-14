Prevail Bank – Wausau has partnered with the Workplace Volunteer Council to collect school supplies and monetary donations supporting families in need.

All of Prevail Bank’s branches are supporting this drive. Collection dates vary.

Prevail Bank in Baraboo plans to contribute and collect monetary donations from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 for students in the Baraboo School District.

Because the branch in Eau Claire is being remodeled, Prevail Bank has opted not to organize a supply drive, but rather it will donate money to the Eau Claire Public School Foundation the week of Aug. 1 so the We Care Eau Claire organization can buy supplies and backpacks.

Donations (backpacks, school supplies and money) will be accepted at the Marshfield branch of Prevail Bank between July 25 and Aug. 7 to assist students in Loyal, Granton, Greenwood, Auburndale, Pittsville, Spencer, Stratford and Marshfield through the Marshfield Area United Way’s Supplies 4 Success Program.

Backpacks and select food donations will be collected from July 25 to Aug. 19 for the benefit of Medford School District children. Items collected at Prevail Bank – Medford would support United Way of Taylor County’s Meals in a Backpack campaign providing kid friendly meals and snacks for over the weekend for those in need. Acceptable food items are granola bars, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, cans of soup, cans of vegetables, fruit cups, juice boxes, mac & cheese, applesauce, rice products, pasta and oatmeal.

From Aug. 1 – Sept. 2, donations of backpacks, school supplies, non-perishable snacks and money will be accepted at the Prevail Bank branch in Owen in support of Owen-Withee Lion’s Stuff the Bus Campaign. All donations will assist students in the Owen-Withee School District.

Prevail Bank in Phillips will collect backpacks, school supplies and money between Aug. 1 – Aug. 26 for the benefit of students in the school districts of Park Falls, Phillips, Prentice and the Amish School in Kennan.

Donations will be collected in partnership with the United Way of Portage County’s Project Fresh Start from July 18 – Aug. 15. Prevail Bank – Stevens Point will collect large, good-quality backpacks, school supplies and money.

Prevail Bank in Wausau will partner with the Workplace Volunteer Council’s Fill A Backpack / Fill A Need program that assists students in all Marathon County schools. It will be a collection site for backpacks, school supplies and funds from July 11 – July 25.