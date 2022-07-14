For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUASU – The Wausau Woodchucks won their sixth-straight game and completed a two-game sweep of the Green Bay Rockers with a commanding 10-3 victory in Northwoods League baseball Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

The Chucks (23-21 overall, 6-2 second half) had a dominating first two innings, launching themselves to an eight-run lead over the Rockers. Brent Widder (Evansville) gave the Chucks their first base runner of the game and was soon driven in by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State). Later that inning, Zach Levenson (Miami) belted a double to deep center field to score two with newcomer Chase Hug (Evansville) scoring Ryan Sepede (BYU).

The second inning was just as eventful as the first for the Woodchucks as they scored four more runs off a barrage of hits and walks after the Rockers brought in their first relief pitcher of the game. Dorraugh and Levenson led the charge with two more hits to drive in runs. By the end of the second, the Chucks were up 8-2.

The Woodchucks were able to tack on two more runs, one coming in the third and the other in the fifth. The Rockers would try to get something going with a run in the sixth inning, but their efforts would prove unsuccessful, as that would be their last run of the game. Jace Baumann (University of Wisconsin-Stout), Matt Milnar (Southwestern Oklahoma State), and Korey Bunselmeyer (Illinois) had three flawless three-up three-down innings to end the game for Wausau.

Wausau plays at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. before returning home Friday to take on the Rafters. There will be a post-game fireworks show on Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.