By Shereen Siewert

The 67-year-old man who fatally shot a Wausau woman and injured two other people after rigging his apartment with explosives could withdraw his no contest pleas that led to a homicide conviction in the case, according to online court records.

Henry V. West booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Henry “Hank” West faces a mandatory life sentence for fatally shooting 52-year-old Patty Grimm on Oct.3, 2019. West also shot William Buhse, 60, and Rosemelia Short, 70, who survived the attack at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Ave., Wausau.

West faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide, 11 counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, three counts of attempted arson, one count of arson of a building without the owner’s consent, and resisting or obstructing an officer. As part of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Greg Huber found West guilty in February of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of arson.

Sentencing was initially set for May, but was reset after two attorneys withdrew from his case.

In court on Friday, defense attorney Scott Anderson told the judge “there may be some issues that will result in withdrawing the plea” and that he “needs time.” Circuit Judge Greg Huber said both parties “should be ready to proceed with sentencing or motion to withdraw” on July 27, when the court calendar lists both a motion and sentencing hearing.

The homicide charge carries a mandatory life term, but judges in Wisconsin have the discretion to set a potential release to extended supervision after a suspect spends at least 20 years in prison. West, if allowed to apply for extended release, would become eligible when he is 87 years old.