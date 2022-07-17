Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club! Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

From July 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a jeweled treasure chest using a paper template, craft jewels and more. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, between July 1-30 to pick up a craft kit for making a Harry Potter-inspired magic wand. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

The library will take kids and families under the sea with a special story time on July 19 from 10-11 a.m. at the Spencer Lions Park. Hear stories from the ocean, and make a jellyfish or octopus craft, too! Free. For more information, call 715-659-3996.

The Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on July 19 from 10:30-11 a.m. Kids and families can hear library staff read stories and sing songs on the lawn outside the Hatley Branch. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Get outside and hear some stories at the library! Story time will be held on July 19 from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Hear stories read by library staff and sing along to catchy songs. Free. For more information, call 715-359-6208.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on managing weeds in the garden on July 20 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the class via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10751.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on July 20 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families can sink their teeth into a shark-themed story time on July 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Attendees can hear shark stories and make shark-themed crafts, too. Free. Call 715-687-4420 for more information.

The library will offer an in-person outdoor story time on July 21 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families are invited to the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, for Outdoor Story Time. Story time will be held on July 21 from 10:30-11 a.m. on the lawn outside the library. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

All ages are invited to learn how to upcycle T-shirts by turning them into stylish and functional reusable bags during a free event on July 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Bring your own T-shirt. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Patrons of all ages are invited to brighten up the sidewalk and ramp outside the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, from July 25-30. Stop by any time the branch is open throughout the week to make your colorful chalk creations. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on July 27 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Staff members from the Mosinee Branch will offer a fun and free Family Story Time on July 27 from 10:30-11 a.m. at River Park in Mosinee. Tables and chairs will be set up, but attendees are asked to bring any other things they may need. Call 715-693-2144.

Tweens and teens between the ages of 8-14 can join together for a book club on July 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. During this meeting, attendees can talk about they’ve read about nature and the environment, and get some recommendations of other ones to read. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library will offer an in-person outdoor story time on July 28 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can challenge themselves mentally and physically by attempting to conquer an outdoor obstacle course on July 28 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Mosinee’s River Park! The course will be set up and organized by staff from the Mosinee Branch. Free. For more information, call 715-693-2144.