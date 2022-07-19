Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are working to identify suspects who allegedly burglarized Fleet Farm in Wausau after forcing their way into the building and stealing merchandise.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 to a report of an alarm and discovered damage to the inside and outside of the building, at 1811 Badger Ave., Wausau.

Officials have not said what was stolen but say no firearms or ammunition appear to be missing. Police are combing through video surveillance footage from the store and other neighboring businesses as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wausau Police Det. Nate Stetzer at 715-261-7970 or call the non-emergency number, 715-261-7800.