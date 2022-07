Hi there! I’m Princess! I’m a sweet girl looking for a new home. Could it be yours? I haven’t been at HSMC long, but I keep hearing about all of the awesome things things that happen after being adopted. You should call HSMC and ask about me. I’d love to meet you.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.