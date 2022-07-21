By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of an injured animal.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine whether a horse with apparent severe injuries to the leg is the victim of neglect, after a neighbor alerted authorities and posted photos to Facebook.

Facebook screen grab, July 21, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Chad Billeb said deputies were at the property, which is on River Road in Ringle, twice on Wednesday but were unable to find an available veterinarian.

A representative from Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation, Inc., said their organization was made aware of the situation on Wednesday. They, too, have been in contact with police and helped arrange for an equine veterinarian to examine the horse on Thursday.

A neighbor, a 14-year-old girl, posted photos of the horse to Facebook with a plea for help for the animals. The girl told Wausau Pilot & Review a member of her family contacted police several days ago as their concerns for the animal’s welfare mounted.

The photos in the post, some of which were obscured by Facebook for their sensitive content, show the horse with what appears to be a large open sore. A posted video also shows the horse lifting the injured leg while standing in a pasture, struggling to put weight on the limb.

The post generated dozens of comments including several from a woman, Fawn Wojcik, who said the horse belongs to a family member. She insisted the horse had been treated with antibiotics and did not have an infection, while accusing her neighbors of lying to officials about the situation.

“Cops have been out to look at it and said we’re doing everything we can,” Wojcik wrote.

Wausau Pilot & Review has reached out to Wojcik for additional comment and will update this story as additional information is received.