By Shereen Siewert

One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man was sentenced Monday to life in prison, but a judge ruled he can apply for extended release after serving 35 years.

Wisconsin law mandates a life sentence for first-degree intentional homicide but allows judges leeway to allow for extended, supervised release after a minimum of 20 years spent behind bars.

Jared Carl, of Stratford, was convicted in December in the murder of Christian Schauer, whose body was discovered Dec. 29, 2017. Schauer was 20 years old at the time of his death. Carl, 21, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Early in the investigation, Carl claimed his father, Shawn Carl, shot Schauer. But police and prosecutors ultimately turned their attention to Jared Carl and a co-defendant, Audrey Benson, who they say lured Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses after Jared Carl said there was a “price on the victim’s head.”

After arriving at the south end of Abe Lincoln Avenue in Spencer, just south of Swamp Road, Jared Carl shot Schauer multiple times before leaving his body at the side of the road and driving the victim’s vehicle away from the scene, prosecutors said.

Benson, of Marshfield, also faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, in addition to charges of hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer. In May, Benson was convicted of hiding a corpse, while the other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to four years in prison.

A fourth suspect, Steven Crandall, is also facing charges. Police say he offered a $5,000 bounty for Schauer’s slaying. Crandall, of Wisconsin Rapids, will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.

Homicide charges against Shawn Carl were dropped, but he continues to face charges of aiding a felon, theft, possessing or selling machine guns, selling or possessing a firearm silencer and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the investigation. A jury trial is set for February.