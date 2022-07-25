Leslie R. Raboin

Les was born and raised in Goodman, WI. He met his wife Diane on a romantic night at the roller rink when she was 16 and he was 20. After they got married October 10th, 1964, they moved to Appleton, WI. There they started their family, having three children before moving to Wausau, WI to raise their family and added one more child to the mix. Wausau was where they settled, and Les began his career as a salesman for Wausau Window and Wall Systems. After all his hard work, he was able to retire and start enjoying all the things he loved full time.

Les loved to build and fly RC airplanes, snowmobile, and travel with the 5th wheel to Gulf Shores for many winters. There he and Diane were able to make lifelong friends including all their plastic flamingo friends. But Les’ favorite fun was camping. He was able to take the land he grew up on in Goodman and turn it into their up north paradise. Filled with campfires, bears, and endless Johnny Cash.

Les’ most important things in life were his family. He always had a special soft spot for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Les’ gentleman like smile and infectious energy would brighten any room That will be missed the most.

Survivors include: Spouse – Diane Raboin; Children – Jeff Raboin, Renae Laffin (Lester Reynolds), Chris (Gina) Raboin; Grandchildren – Erica Laffin (Elliott Johnson), Zack, Brendan, and Evan Raboin; Great-Grandchildren – Ashlynd and Baylyn Laffin Also survived by: Siblings – Beatrice (Stan) Shirfinski, Jean (Dave) Lepp, Ken (Dolores) Raboin, Jim(Kelly) Raboin, Debbie (Steve) Chaney, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and Bailey his best pet dog friend

Preceded in death by – Father and Mother – Norman (Edna) Raboin; Daughter – Shelly Raboin; Mother-in-law – Myrtle (Kelly) Johnson and his dog Duffer

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau, WI with Father Robert Thorn officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family that will be designated at a later date.

Vernon J. Aird

Vernon Joseph Aird, 78, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2022.

Vernon was born on September 4, 1943, in Antigo, Wisconsin to Douglas and Katherine (Empey) Aird. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country during Vietnam. After the service, Vernon married Rosemary Hansen. He held a few jobs in construction, hauling milk, and driving snow plow for the township before deciding to drive semi. He became a truck driver and was self-employed for over 38 years. After Rosemary’s passing in 1984, he married Sylvia Rapolz and they spent 35 years together. Vernon was an avid sports fan, often watching baseball and football. He liked to gamble and often visited the casinos. He will be missed greatly.

Vernon is survived by his daughter Charlene; son Todd; stepson Darryl Rapolz; stepdaughter Diana Rapolz; grandchildren Tyler and Jessica; brothers Doug and Allen, and sister Cheryl. He is preceded in death by his first wife Rosemary Hansen; wife Sylvia Rapolz; sister Kathleen; and parents Douglas and Katherine.

Per Vernon’s request, no services will be held.

Leona M. Denfeld

Leona M. Denfeld, 94, Wausau passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Pride TLC, Weston.

She was born May 23, 1928, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Isadore and Leona (Knippel) Levandoski. She married Edward Denfeld in 1948. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2008.

For 20 years Leona was a realtor for Security Realty. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flower beds, traveling, playing cards with her card club, participating in circle group at church and taking an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include her children, Mary Beth Denfeld, Chicago and Stuart (Stacey) Denfeld, Wausau, daughter-in-law, Jean Denfeld, Wausau, her grandchildren, Kristin (Adam) Tuttle, Erica (Matt) Wilhite, Tyler James Denfeld, Thomas Kristian Denfeld, four great grandchildren, Michael Mark, Benjamin Theodore, Stella Elizabeth and William Jay, two step grandchildren, Travis Scott (Maddi) Schertz and Tyler Jon Schertz and one step great grandson Tucker Ford Schertz.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Mark, one sister and one brother.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish rosary service Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marvin V. Schlais

Marvin “Marv” Schlais, age 65, of Marathon, passed away Saturday July 23, 2002 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born December 9, 1956 in Wausau, son of the late Virgil and Bernadine (Bargender) Schlais. Marv graduated from Edgar High School. He served in the United States Navy. On April 14, 1978 he married Donna Hornung in Edgar, WI. Marv was employed at Greenheck Fan Corporation for over 40 years.

His main love was his family and friends. Marv also enjoyed nature, spending time at the cottage up north, trips to California, his dogs, the Green Bay Packers, his Toyota Landcruiser’s and adding a twist of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Donna of Marathon, two daughters, Jenn (Justin) Ruplinger of Suamico and Terese (Jeff) Kunick of Minneapolis, two grandchildren, Dax and Laken Ruplinger of Suamico, sister, Janice Springer of Edgar and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Leonard Springer.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Highland Community Church, 800 RIVER ROAD, MARATHON. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Helen M. Carl

Helen M. (Zdrazil) Carl

March 10, 1945 – July 22, 2022

Avid reader and devoted wife, mother, and sister Helen Carl’s love of life didn’t end with her death. Helen passed away on July 22, 2022, at the age of 77 after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her family who will continue to honor her legacy by loving with their whole hearts and living life to the fullest.

Born the fifth child of Louis and Rose (Dvorak) Zdrazil, Helen was raised on a small farm in Neva, outside of Antigo, Wisconsin. Surrounded by love, along with fun-loving brothers and sisters, Helen grew up knowing the value of hard work and the importance of love and laughter. Helen graduated from Antigo High School in 1963 and moved to Wausau, where she enjoyed single life with her roommates while starting a life-long career at Wausau Insurance.

At Wausau Insurance, Helen worked in Regulatory Administration until her retirement in 1999 and then worked as an independent contractor after the transition to Liberty Mutual. Throughout her career at Wausau, Helen worked with other strong women and mothers who served as role models to females who chose to work outside of the home. After retirement, Helen worked part-time at JCPenney, one of her favorite stores in the Wausau mall.

During her early years at Wausau Insurance, Helen met the love of her life, Jim Carl. In 1968, Helen married Jim and together they raised two daughters, Tiffany (Luke) Francois of Middleton and Justine (David) Hildebrandt of Eau Claire. Throughout their long and happy 54 years together, Helen and Jim sought out adventures and lived with God at the center of their family.

The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Helen. Baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren, meeting her brothers and sisters for lunch, camping / traveling across the United States with her family, cruising around the world after retirement, enjoying dinners at 2510 with friends, taking long walks, and sitting with a good book and a cup of warm coffee in her favorite brown mug filled her soul. Helen liked to laugh and had a subtle sense of humor that often came as an unexpected surprise. But people always came first for Helen. Whether she was donating blood to the Red Cross or cooking Bohemian comfort food for her family, giving was Helen’s passion in life. Her devotion to family and selfless care for others centered her and is what we will carry in our hearts.

Besides her husband and daughters, Helen is survived by her siblings Louis (Helen) Zdrazil, Pat Rose, Tom (Marlys) Zdrazil, John (Rose) Zdrazil, Mary Jo Zdrazil, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. She is also survived by the lights of her life, her five grandchildren: Kennedy (20), Lucas (17), Jacob (15), Matthew (11), and Elliana (6). She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, an older brother, Harry, who died before she was born, brother-in-law Ron Rose, an infant nephew, and countless other relatives.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home on 6th Street in Wausau. Reverend Joy Nelson – Jeffers will officiate. Attendees are invited to wear cheerful colors to honor the brightness of Helen’s life. The family will receive friends and family starting at 11:00 am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Monk Botanical Gardens in Helen’s name. The family wishes to thank oncologist Dr. Onitilo and the Marshfield Medical Center – Weston Oncology nurses–she was close with all of them; the caregivers at Wausau Manor, especially Chris; and the beautiful people at Our House Assisted Living. Thank you, also, to Interim Palliative and Hospice teams, especially Tim, Bre, Monica, and Brianna for their kindness and exceptional care during Helen’s final journey.