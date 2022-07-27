Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears season came to an end Tuesday in the 17U Junior Legion State Baseball finals, when the team fell to the Appleton Doubledays by a score of 10-0.

Wausau finishes their winning season as state 17U Legion Baseball Runner Up.

“Obviously today didn’t work out the way we wanted and that is baseball sometimes,” said Coach Joe Ackerman. “But it doesn’t take away all the accomplishments this team achieved throughout the year. It was an honor to be part of not only a great group of ball players, but also fine young men!”

The story of the game was pitching and defense. Appleton’s pitcher kept the Polar Bear hitters off balance and the defense made the plays behind their pitcher to shutout the high powered Wausau offense. Wausau was held to just three hits in the game.

Polar Bear Pitcher Brennan Fictum battled admirably on the mound. The Polar Bear defense struggled behind Fictum, committing an unusual seven errors. Appleton took advantage and kept the pressure on with quality at-bats scoring 10 runs in the first four innings of play.

Caden Werth, Ryan Rodemeier, and Jackson Smithpeter all had one hit to lead Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears.

Quotes from General Manager Ryan Whalen

“What a summer,” said General Manager Ryan Whalen. “Tough to come up short today but a conference championship, a regional championship and runner up at State is an incredible run of great baseball. So many great accomplishments and memories.”

Whalen thanked the players, coaches and families involved and said the hard work by the players will carry over not just into their high school sports careers, but in life.

“There’s no better sport that imitates life than baseball,” Whalen said.

Coach Jon Albee said the loss was a tough way to end the season.

“But that’s baseball,” he said. “Regardless, we are really proud of this group, and second place at the state tournament is a great accomplishment.”